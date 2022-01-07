Talks Continue, Legal Filings Fly As CPS Classes Remain Out Over Remote Learning Fight; CPS Now Hopes Agreement Will Come To Get Kids Back To School MondayChicago Public Schools students on Friday were heading into the weekend facing another day of possible canceled classes Monday - while city officials said talks with the teachers' union "must be concluded this weekend."

Police Issue Alert About Another Round Of Retail Thefts On And Near Magnificent MilePolice on Friday warned of three retail thefts at high-end stores on or near the Magnificent Mile this week.

Illinois Department Of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike Warns Hospitals Are At Crisis Point With COVID-19, Vaccination And Masking Are A MustIllinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned Friday that hospitals are at a crisis point amid the current COVID-19 surge, and people must get vaccinated, wear masks, and take precautions.

Near Breaking Point In COVID-19 Pandemic, Hospitals Get Aggressive To Hire More NursesTo help will the gap, hospitals are offering signing bonuses, incentives and unique programs for graduating students, who face constant changes and a never ending learning curve.