CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium announced a list of free days for January and February. Illinois residents with a valid ID can receive free general admission with advance ticket reservations.
Here are the free days for Illinois residents:
January
- Thursday, Jan. 13 – Monday, Jan. 17 (MLK DAY)
- For MLK Day on Jan. 17, Shedd will be open until 9 p.m.
February
- Monday, Feb. 7 – Friday, Feb. 11
- Monday, Feb. 14 – Friday, Feb. 18
The Shedd will be closed two days prior, Jan. 11 & 12, for routine maintenance and cleaning that cannot take place during normal business hours.
The Shedd Aquarium requires proof of vaccination for all guests ages five and older. Visitors ages 16 years and older must show a photo ID along with their proof of vaccination. Masks for staff and visitors over the age of two are also required.
More information can be found on the Shedd Aquarium’s website.