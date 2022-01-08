CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 57 early Saturday morning.
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:40 a.m. on I-57 northbound near 159th Street. A red SUV was going south in the northbound lanes when it collided with a black vehicle. One person has died and the other victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Northbound lanes from 159th to 167th are closed for investigation. All lanes are estimated to reopen within an hour.
No further information is available.