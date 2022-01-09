CHICAGO (CBS) — Temps are dropping again, but we’re drying out. However, there may be a few slick spots this morning.
Morning clouds, then clearing and temps dropping all day. High 25.
Tonight:
Clear and cold. Low 9.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 17.
Cold start to the work week, but by Wednesday, we’re back in the mid to upper 30s.