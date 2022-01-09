GET THE APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, First Alert Weather, RealTime Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temps are dropping again, but we’re drying out. However, there may be a few slick spots this morning.

Today:

Morning clouds, then clearing and temps dropping all day. High 25.

Tonight:

Clear and cold. Low 9.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 17.

EXTENDED

Cold start to the work week, but by Wednesday, we’re back in the mid to upper 30s.