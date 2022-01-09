CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1CdE2CAjjj9BYB2f6Fqu3BuCU3N1n-5EV&usp=sharing

In the first shooting of the weekend, an 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in South Shore.

Police said around 10:50 p.m., the victim was standing on the 1700 block of East 72nd Street when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the CFD in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

In another shooting, a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were shot while traveling in the Little Village neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 2:01 a.m., the victims were in a vehicle traveling westbound on the 3200 block of 26th Street when an occupant in a gray sedan pulled alongside them and fired shots.

The man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition by the Chicago Fire Department with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The female was also transported to Mount Sinai Hospital by CFD in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left hand.

A 30-year-old man was shot while driving in the Gresham neighborhood according to police.

Around 2:10 p.m., the victim was traveling in a vehicle on the 1300 block of West 88th Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said around 2:15 a.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk on the 2700 N California Avenue when an occupant in a silver sedan fired shots. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital by the CFD in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

A man is shot following a domestic incident in the Look Sunday morning, according to police.

Around 5:47 a.m., a man, 29, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg after he got into a verbal altercation with a known woman, 38, on the 0-100 block of South Franklin.

The man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The woman sustained a gash on her head and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. There is one person in custody at this time.