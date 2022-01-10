CHICAGO (CBS) — Classes have now been canceled for Chicago Public Schools students for four days, and as of late Monday, CPS was getting closer to an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union – but they were not there yet.

CBS 2 has learned that the CTU”s House of Delegates is meeting Monday night to discuss the current proposal.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, negotiations began at 10:30 a.m. Monday, after ending at 9:30 p.n. Sunday. While there was progress, sources said more than one issue still needed to be hammered out.

A car caravan assembled as a show of solidarity for the Chicago Teachers Union in the Loop – causing gridlock for others around the lunch hour Monday. The caravan circled City Hall as negotiations between the union and the Chicago Public Schools continued.

“Basically, the mayor is being relentless; but she’s being relentlessly stupid. She’s being relentlessly stubborn. She’s relentlessly refusing to seek accommodation,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey said Monday morning. “And we’re trying to find a way to get people back in school.”

Indeed, Sharkey got personal at his morning update. Sources close to the negotiations said there was progress on reaching a safety agreement after both sides submitted proposals – but several sticking points remain.

The biggest of those sticking points, according to Sharkey, remains the metrics allowing individual schools to switch to remote learning.

“What are the qualifications that would allow us to use it?” Sharkey said. “Right now, we don’t think they’re being reasonable.”

Sharkey said earlier Monday that “we’re hitting a brick wall” on the metrics issue.

“We feel like we’re at a point where we don’t have enough at the table to be able to go back to the people who frankly have sacrificed a lot at this point, and confidently say, ‘This is something that can help us ensure our safety,’” Sharkey said.

Over the weekend, a Chicago Public Schools spokesperson said the district had agreed to provide KN95 masks to students and staff and to allow schools to reinstate health screeners. The district rejected the union’s proposal of an opt-out testing program, which would allow schools to test all students unless parents denied consent.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not publicly taken questions on the teachers’ ongoing work stoppage since Thursday. In a weekend tweet, she thanked Gov. JB Pritzker for agreeing to sell CPS 350,000 rapid antigen tests after being widely criticized for not responding to the state’s offer of COVID help for weeks.

Thank you @GovPritzker for agreeing to sell @ChiPubSchools 350,000 antigen tests. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 9, 2022

The district’s more than 300,000 students have now missed four days of school. Some principals as of late Monday had already sent out letters stating classes are canceled again Tuesday – barring a major development Monday night.