CHICAGO (CBS) — On very cold mornings, you may be tempted to turn on a space heater and if you do, make sure you’re following important safety rules.
The Chicago Fire Department tweeted a reminder to not plug your space heater into an extension cord and to never place the heater closer than three feet to anything that can burn, including a bed.READ MORE: 'Signs Of Promise' In Latest COVID-19 Surge In Chicago, But City's Top Doctor Says It's Too Early To Say Cases Have Peaked
CFD shared the warning after the New York City Fire Department blamed a malfunctioning space heater for a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx. So much smoke filled the building because the safety doors apparently wouldn’t close.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Not As Cold
Seventeen people died, including eight children. It is considered the *worst fire in new york city’s recent history.
MORE NEWS: DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry's Family Before He Was Killed; His Mother And Siblings Are Now Charged In His Death
If you MUST use a space heater please make sure it is NOT plugged into an extension cord and never closer than 3 feet to any object that can burn. This includes being too close to a bed. Many space heater fires are caused by the extension cord or connection overheating!
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 10, 2022