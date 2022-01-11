GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — On very cold mornings, you may be tempted to turn on a space heater and if you do, make sure you’re following important safety rules.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted a reminder to not plug your space heater into an extension cord and to never place the heater closer than three feet to anything that can burn, including a bed.

CFD shared the warning after the New York City Fire Department blamed a malfunctioning space heater for a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx. So much smoke filled the building because the safety doors apparently wouldn’t close.

Seventeen people died, including eight children. It is considered the *worst fire in new york city’s recent history.

