CHICAGO (CBS) — We are watching a parade of disturbances the next several days.
The low for Tuesday night is 27 with partly cloudy conditions.
A few flurries or sprinkles are possible on Wednesday.
A better chance for light snow showers is on tap Thursday morning, but only minor amounts.
The high for Wednesday is 35, Thursday 34.
We’re keeping an eye on the storm track Friday into Saturday. The latest model runs keep the whole thing way west of us.

The best snow is expected across Minnesota, Iowa, and into the Quad Cities. As it gets closer, we’ll have a better idea of how it could impact our weather pattern.