By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS)K/strong> — We are watching a parade of disturbances the next several days.

The low for Tuesday night is 27 with partly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow Feels Like: 01.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

A few flurries or sprinkles are possible on Wednesday.

Highs Tomorrow: 01.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

A better chance for light snow showers is on tap Thursday morning, but only minor amounts.

The high for Wednesday is 35, Thursday 34.

Snow Accumulation: 01.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

We’re keeping an eye on the storm track Friday into Saturday. The latest model runs keep the whole thing way west of us.

7 Day Forecast: 01.11.22

(Credit: CBS 2)

The best snow is expected across Minnesota, Iowa, and into the Quad Cities. As it gets closer, we’ll have a better idea of how it could impact our weather pattern.

