'Signs Of Promise' In Latest COVID-19 Surge In Chicago, But City's Top Doctor Says It's Too Early To Say Cases Have Peaked“I continue to see signs of progress here, but it is too soon to be clearly saying that we’re turning around,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

Chicago Weather: Not As ColdWe are watching a parade of disturbances the next several days.

DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry's Family Before He Was Killed; His Mother And Siblings Are Now Charged In His DeathDamari Perry was just 6 years old, and prosecutors said he was punished – forced to take an ice-cold shower by his mother – before his death last week. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it turns out that the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been in touch with Damari’s family before.

Chicago Public Schools Teachers Return To Classrooms Amid Tentative COVID-19 Safety Deal With Teachers' Union; Students To Return To Class TomorrowWith a tentative COVID-19 safety agreement reached, teachers will be returning to Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday, and students will return in person on Wednesday.