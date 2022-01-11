ITASCA, Ill. (CBS) — The Haymarket Center is not giving up its plan to open an addiction treatment center in west suburban Itasca.
In November, the Village of Itasca rejected a plan to open the center at an old hotel. On Tuesday, the center filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the village.
Objections to opening the drug treatment center at the old Holiday Inn date back more than two years.
In October 2019, a community meeting on the subject had to be moved to Roselle because there wasn't a big enough venue in Itasca. Neighbors seemed to agree on the need for a drug treatment facility in DuPage County – but there was a disconnect on where it should be.
Meanwhile, a drive through Itasca back then revealed opinions plastered on lawns and even businesses. The message was “no Haymarket.”
Haymarket Center, the Chicago-based substance treatment facility has been looking to provide a treatment center for more than 200 people to address both overdose deaths and non-fatal overdoses in DuPage County.
The nonprofit will not pay property taxes, but in 2019 promised more jobs than the hotel offered.