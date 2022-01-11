CHICAGO (CBS)– Deputies with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a suspect who fired shots during a domestic violence incident early Tuesday morning.
Around 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to a call for domestic violence in the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barrington.
When deputies arrived, the suspect fired shots at the deputies and a woman at the scene.
The deputies returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The deputies were not injured.
There is no threat to the public at this time, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.