GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:domestic violence, Police Involved Shootings, police shooting, Port Barrington, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Deputies with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a suspect who fired shots during a domestic violence incident early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., deputies responded to a call for domestic violence in the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barrington.

READ MORE: DCFS Had Been In Touch With 6-Year-Old Damari Perry's Family Before He Was Killed; His Mother And Siblings Are Now Charged In His Death

When deputies arrived, the suspect fired shots at the deputies and a woman at the scene.

The deputies returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Once A Staple Of State Street, Department Stores Are Now 'A Very Small Part Of Our Lives'

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deputies were not injured.

MORE NEWS: 19-Year-Old Man Charged In Logan Square And Humboldt Park Carjackings

There is no threat to the public at this time, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff