CHICAGO (CBS) — A outage has left residents in four western suburbs unable to call 911 in an emergency.
According to Sugar Grove village officials, the outage affects Elburn, Sugar Grove, La Fox and the west side of St. Charles.
Residents can call 630 377 0911 for police, fire or paramedic assistance.
It remained unknown when service would be re-established.
