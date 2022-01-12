GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a more mild day.

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a high of 37 degrees.

Passing sprinkles or flurries possible for areas farther north during the day.

There’s another chance for flurries or snow showers Thursday morning, a light dusting is possible.

Snow is possible again Friday evening but overall temperatures starting trending down into the 20s for the weekend.

