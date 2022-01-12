CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a more mild day.
Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a high of 37 degrees.
Check it out… temps in the double digits this morning. It's almost 30 degrees WARMER out there @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/03SFJIAHMY
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 12, 2022
Passing sprinkles or flurries possible for areas farther north during the day.
There's another chance for flurries or snow showers Thursday morning, a light dusting is possible.
Snow is possible again Friday evening but overall temperatures starting trending down into the 20s for the weekend.