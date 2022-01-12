Norris To The Rescue As Loyola Tops Valpo In 2OTBraden Norris scored nine of his 23 points in the second overtime and Loyola Chicago never trailed in the final session and beat Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

DeBrincat Scores Twice As Blackhawks Top Blue JacketsAlex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Vučević, DeRozan Lift Bulls Over PistonsNikola Vučević scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls routed the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

29 For Trent Frazier As Illini Hold Off NebraskaTrent Frazier scored a season-high 29 points, Kofi Cockburn had his eighth straight double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 25 Illinois held off struggling Nebraska for a hard-earned victory Tuesday night.

5 Straight Losses For DePaul As They Fall To MarquetteGreg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul on Tuesday night.

The Bears Need A New Head Coach -- Who Should It Be?The Bears need a new head coach, and CBS 2's Marshall Harris has some ideas.