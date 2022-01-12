CHICAGO (CBS) — If you need a COVID test you can now get it at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
The lobby is now a free testing site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is a saliva test, not a nasal swab, but you can't eat or drink an hour before the test.
Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer said, after success testing 24,000 courthouse employees, lawyers, case participants, and jurors, she hopes this testing site helps the community contain COVID-19.
“People are having difficulty getting tested and it’s such an important tool to bringing an end to this pandemic. It’s a very simple process. Completely non-invasive. nobody touches you,” Judge Pallmeyer said.
The test was developed at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Participants will have to schedule an appointment online through the Shield Illinois portal.