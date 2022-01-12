Three Wounded In Shooting Near 63rd And KingPolice said three people were standing on the sidewalk around 11:35 a.m. on the 6300 block of South King Drive, on the cusp of the West Woodlawn and Parkway Gardens neighborhoods, when someone walked up and started shooting.

Investigation Shows 6-Year-Old Damari Perry Died Of Hypothermia, Body Was Burned After He DiedAn autopsy showed that the body of 6-year-old Damari Perry was naked and partially burned upon being found dumped in Gary, Indiana, and the likely cause of his death was hypothermia.

911 Outage Leaves Four Western Suburbs Without Emergency ServiceA outage has left residents in four western suburbs unable to call 911 in an emergency.

Chicago Weather: Chilly Sprinkles And Fog, Possible Snow ChancesMuch of the rain showing up on radar today is evaporating before reaching the ground. We only expect passing, chilly sprinkles through sunset.