CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will fall to the low 30s tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. A few pockets of flurries or light snow are possible, especially for areas near the lake.
According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Albert Ramon, chances for flurries or light snow continue Friday with highs in the low 30s. The best chance for snow showers on Friday night will in the far western suburbs.
It'll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday. A few flurries are possible in the morning, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy day. More sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a high near 30 for MLK Jr. Day Monday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. Low 30.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance for flurries or light snow. High 31.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for flurries in the morning. High 24.