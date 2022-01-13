As Chicago Crime Rises, Family Of Victim Says He Is On The Road To Recovery After Being Shot During Attempted CarjackingCrime has an impact on many of us, including the family of a man who was shot during an attempted carjacking.

An Analysis Of Rising Crime In Chicago And How It Has Left People Feeling Unsafe, Caused Problems For BusinessesOn Thursday evening, David Olson of the Center for Criminal Justice Research, Policy and Practice at Loyola University Chicago joined CBS 2’s Irika Sargent for an analysis on crime in Chicago and people’s perception of their own safety.

'This Place Is Nasty': Center For COVID Control Temporarily Shuts Down After Numerous ComplaintsThe company's Rolling Meadows testing site was given an F rating from the Better Business Bureau and the Illinois Attorney General's office is investigating.

On This Day 43 Years Ago: Blizzard Of 1979 Dumps 18.8 Inches Of Snow On Chicago, Goes On To Oust MayorOn this day 43 years ago – as well as the night before and the morning after – 18.8 inches of snow fell on the ground on top of 7 to 10 inches that were already on the ground from a snowstorm the previous New Year’s Eve.