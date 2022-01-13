Bulls Fall To Nets For Second Loss In Three GamesThe Brooklyn Nets rolled to an easy win over Chicago, beating the Bulls Wednesday night in a matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.

Northwestern Falls To Maryland In Double OvertimeEric Ayala finished with career highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds and Fatts Russell scored 13 of his 23 points after regulation to help Maryland fend off Northwestern in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Patrick Kane Has Not Scored A Goal In 13 Games, But Hopes To Change That SoonThe number 13 is living up to old superstitions these days for Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane – inasmuch as it has only represented bad luck.

Former Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Announces Retirement Jon Lester announced his retirement Wednesday.

Norris To The Rescue As Loyola Tops Valpo In 2OTBraden Norris scored nine of his 23 points in the second overtime and Loyola Chicago never trailed in the final session and beat Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

DeBrincat Scores Twice As Blackhawks Top Blue JacketsAlex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.