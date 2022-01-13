CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University will require all students, faculty, and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots by March 1, after previously requiring them to be full vaccinated for the 2021-22 school year.
The university said students, faculty, and staff will have to upload their proof of a booster to DePaul's database by March 1.
"COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are widely available throughout the city, including at doctors' offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, city-operated clinics, pop-up locations, and other special events. All COVID-19 vaccines are offered at no cost, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status. No government ID or insurance is required," the university said in a statement on its website.
Information and instructions on how to submit proof of boosters can be found on the university’s website.
Anyone at DePaul with questions about vaccines can email DePaulCommunityHealth@depaul.edu. DePaul staff can answer questions about vaccine eligibility and appointment locations. However, the university said its staff cannot book appointments.
To find a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, search vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233.