CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois driver services centers, originally slated to reopen on Monday, will remain closed for an extra week, amid the ongoing Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office first closed its Driver Services facilities and other offices on Jan. 3 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide. Those offices were supposed to reopen on Jan. 17, but will now stay closed until Jan. 24, “out of an abundance of caution and due to the continued high numbers of new COVID-19 cases statewide.”

All Secretary of State departments, including Driver Services centers will reopen on Jan. 24, except for facilities which operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule. Those sites will reopen on Jan. 25.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases,” White said in a statement. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions.”

Meantime, three Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) facilities will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. The CDL facilities are: Rockford at 4734 Baxter Rd., Springfield at 2701 S. Dirksen Pkwy. and Marion at 1905 Rendelman St.

While Illinois Driver Services centers are closed for in-person transactions, drivers will still be able to visit the Secretary of State’s website to renew their vehicle stickers, obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID, or obtain their driving record. Eligible people can also renew their driver’s license or state ID online, and can call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or obtain their PIN.

But anyone who has to provide legal documents, or anyone with a criminal background, still needs to wait things out and come in to get everything done in person.

In addition, the Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may email adminhearings@ilsos.gov or call 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.

The state has already extended the expiration dates for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards through March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) or CDL learner’s permits.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023. After that point, travelers will need either a REAL ID card, passport, or other acceptable form of ID for airline travel. The TSA provides a list of acceptable IDs online.