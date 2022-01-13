Man, 3-Year-Old Girl Shot In Car In ChathamA man and a 3-year-old girl were shot and wounded in a car in Chatham Thursday evening.

Chicago Weather: Light Snow Set For FridayIt'll be colder this weekend with highs in the low 20s on Saturday.

Dog Recovering After Paws Are Shocked At Diversey And Orchard In Lakeview -- And It's Happened To Other Dogs TooA yellow Labrador retriever was recovering Thursday after his paws were shocked while he was simply walk in down the street.

U.S. Supreme Court Blocks Biden Administration's Vaccine-Or-Test Rule For Businesses -- What Does This Mean For You And Your Workplace?The U.S. Supreme Court has had its say on the reach of two COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the Biden administration. What does it mean for you and your workplace?