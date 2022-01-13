CHICAGO (CBS) — With a simple whack, a suburban street plunges into darkness. Vandalism led to lights knocked off their posts, and now, police have the person responsible in custody.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves west suburban Oak Brook Terrace where he learned one person is in custody.

The neighborhood association says someone was arrested today putting an end to a shady situation that in some cases pushed neighbors to the breaking point.

It’s something no one expects to deal with, but when it happens – you might react like this…

“What the hell is wrong with you?!”

Ring video shedding light on a problem that’s continuously putting lights out in the Brandywine neighborhood in Oakbrook Terrace.

“Someone with a bat or something.”

Someone randomly smacking and knocking over lampposts during the early morning.

Joann Clausell recently found a broken one lying in her neighbor’s yard along with other evidence.

“I saw footprints,” she said.

And soon after noticing all three light posts on her block were damaged and dull.

Leaving her feeling…

“Not too good. Knowing the fact that they’re going around targeting certain properties,” Clausell said.

“Well over a dozen.”

That’s how many repairs a neighborhood maintenance worker says his colleagues have had to make in the past weeks — even finding a broken light Thursday morning.

“We bought heavy-duty ones they can’t break, and they still broke them.”

Much of the concern is why? the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office got involved investigating weeks ago.

Neighbors have been piecing together clues on social media for any lightbulb to go off in their heads.

But one thing they do know…

“It’s a crime,” Clausell said.

A crime that is costing this neighborhood money and casting a shadow of anxiety over several blocks.

The Sherriff’s Office said they have charged a 29-year-old man who used to live in the neighborhood with multiple counts of vandalism. Neighbors hope that he is the only one involved.