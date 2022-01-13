PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – Two men stole a catalytic converter from in front of a business early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Around 5:07 a.m., employees working at an office located at 1460 Renaissance Dr. noticed two men outside of their window standing near their work van — one of the men was seen holding a motorized saw attempting to cut off a catalytic converter.
One of the employees confronted the men where one displayed a handgun and told the employee to "mind his own business" before fleeing in a grey Dodge Durango.
The men are described as African American, thin build, and wearing dark clothing.
The Park Ridge Police Department reminds witnesses not to confront suspects and instead call 911 as soon as possible. They also advise to immediately report any suspicious activity or crimes in progress.