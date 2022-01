Some Doctors At Chicago Are Hospitals Are Optimistic About What Look Like Downward COVID-19 TrendlinesWhile we still see a stunning number of new COVID cases every day in Illinois, some on the front line are seeing a trend they call "very encouraging."

CPD Officers Connect With Community During Annual 'Coffee With A Cop' Recruiting Event In GreshamUsing coffee and conversation to connect is what Chicago police officers on the South Side are doing to recruit new members Friday.

Inspector General's Report On Botched Anjanette Young Raid Finds City's Response Was 'Exceedingly Harmful To Young'The findings are damning and continue to prove how individuals across CPD, the mayor’s office, and COPA worked to cover up the video and minimized what happened, by failing to report it and also by issuing blanket denials of the video.

Chicago IG: City Failed To Follow Its Own Regulations In 2020 Little Village Smokestack ImplosionThe Inspector General also recommended discipline for a a Chicago Department of Public Health official.