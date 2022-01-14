CHICAGO (CBS) — An emotional plea for peace and information from the family of Derricka Patrick – a pregnant woman gunned down this week in Englewood.
Friends and family released balloons Friday morning at the crime scene in her honor. They called for anyone who saw something to get in touch with police to help end this cycle of violence.
"Please, if somebody saw something, say something, turn yourself in," sobbed Christine Blanton, Patrick's mother. "You took a beautiful young lady out this world. You took her from her family. I can't get my baby back."
"The cause and effect is more so a domino effect," said Sabrina Harris, Patrick's godmother. "When you do something like this, it doesn't just take out that person."
The 29-year-old Patrick was sitting in a car Wednesday night near 74th and Vincennes. Chicago police say surveillance video showed a car pulling up, then two men getting out and firing several shots. So far, no one has been arrested.