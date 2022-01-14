Kurashev, Blackhawks Sink NHL-Worst Canadiens In OTPhilipp Kurashev scored 2:24 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night.

DePaul Upends No. 20 Seton HallJalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and DePaul stunned No. 20 Seton Hall with a victory on Thursday.

Johnson Scores 28 To Lift UIC Past MilwaukeeKevin Johnson had a season-high 28 points as UIC narrowly beat Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Chicago Steel's Adam Fantilli Leads USHL In Goals, Could Be No. 1 Pick In 2023 NHL DraftThe Chicago Steel are defending USHL champions, and are on top of the league standings again this season.

Bulls Fall To Nets For Second Loss In Three GamesThe Brooklyn Nets rolled to an easy win over Chicago, beating the Bulls Wednesday night in a matchup between the Eastern Conference’s top two teams.

Northwestern Falls To Maryland In Double OvertimeEric Ayala finished with career highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds and Fatts Russell scored 13 of his 23 points after regulation to help Maryland fend off Northwestern in double overtime on Wednesday night.