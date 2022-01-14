CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman who was reported missing form Lakeview East has been located, police confirmed.
Kathryn Schillinger, 29, who goes by Katy, was last seen in the 2900 block of North Clark Street.
Schillinger is a white female standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a light complexion.
Schillinger's brother, Peter, put up a Facebook post Tuesday asking for help from the public in finding his sister. He noted she was last seen wearing a green knit sweater, black/gray leggings, and a long black winter jacket.