By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week. Shotzi is a sweet housebroken 7-year-old mix.

She is looking for a forever home with adopters committed to helping her enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

Shotzi absolutely enjoys playing, enjoys going for car rides, and is always up for a power nap.

She will fit right in with a kid and pet-free family where she can be the star of the show.

Shotzi can be a little fearful at times but once she warms up to you, she’ll get to see her tail wag a mile a minute.

Shotzi is just one of the many adorable dogs and cats available for adoption at PAWS Chicago.

Make an appointment for an in-person adoption at PAWSChicago.org to bring one of them home today.

