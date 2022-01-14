CHICAGO (CBS) — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Friday for Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th), charged with seven federal financial crimes.
Last May, Thompson pleaded not guilty to federal charges tied to the collapse of a Bridgeport bank.
The bank was shut down in 2017 by federal regulators who determined it was insolvent and made $66 million in bad loans.
He’s accused of lying about loans he received from that failed bank in his ward before he was elected to the city council. Thompson has denied any wrongdoing.
He is the grandson of former Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley and the nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.