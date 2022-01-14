Inspector General's Report On Botched Anjanette Young Raid Finds City's Response Was 'Exceedingly Harmful To Young'The findings are damning and continue to prove how individuals across CPD, the mayor’s office, and COPA worked to cover up the video and minimized what happened, by failing to report it and also by issuing blanket denials of the video.

CPS Student Group Organizing Walkout To Protest Return To In-Person Classes; Claim Their COVID Safety Concerns Have Been IgnoredStudents organizing the walkout said they were not asked to contribute to discussions about their academic and personal needs in order to feel safe going back to in-person classes during the Omicron surge of the pandemic.

'This Place Is Nasty': Center For COVID Control Temporarily Shuts Down After Numerous ComplaintsThe company's Rolling Meadows testing site was given an F rating from the Better Business Bureau and the Illinois Attorney General's office is investigating.

Pre-Trial Hearing Scheduled For 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson; Faces Federal Charges Tied To Failed Bridgeport BankA pre-trial hearing is scheduled Friday for 11th Ward Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson, charged with seven federal financial crimes.