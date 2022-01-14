CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are investigating two overnight break-ins in north suburban Wilmette.
The front door window of the Wilmette Food Mart, on Green Bay Road, was smashed and an ATM was stolen.READ MORE: Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Kyjuan Tate Charged With Shooting Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue Island
The offender took off in a black Jeep Cherokee.
Several blocks north on Green Bay Road a BP gas station was broken into.READ MORE: CPS Student Group Organizing Walkout To Protest Return To In-Person Classes; Claim Their COVID Safety Concerns Have Been Ignored
Police said the offenders tried to take the cash machine, but did not get any money.
CBS 2 was told a Jeep was also involved in this incident.MORE NEWS: Police Searching For 2 Men In Stabbings On Jackson CTA Platform
Wilmette police followed the vehicle, but stopped when the suspects started dangerously speeding.