Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Kyjuan Tate Charged With Shooting Three People At Bowling Alley In Blue IslandKyjuan Tate, 27, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery, and is due to appear in bond court on Friday at the Markham Courthouse.

CPS Student Group Organizing Walkout To Protest Return To In-Person Classes; Claim Their COVID Safety Concerns Have Been IgnoredStudents organizing the walkout said they were not asked to contribute to discussions about their academic and personal needs in order to feel safe going back to in-person classes during the Omicron surge of the pandemic.

Police Searching For 2 Men In Stabbings On Jackson CTA PlatformPolice are searching for two men in connection with stabbings at a CTA stop in The Loop Thursday night.

South Side Church Hosting Free Vaccination Clinic, Offering Gift Cards With Every ShotGreater Mount Vernon Baptist Church, at 8700 S. Laflin St., is hosting a free vaccination event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.