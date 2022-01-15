CHICAGO (CBS) — A basketball star who never forgot his Chicago roots is helping families stay a little warmer this weekend.
Indiana Pacer Keifer Sykes posed for photos with fans and families at a coast giveaway he hosted Saturday at his alma mater, Marshall High School, on the city's West Side.
Sykes said playing for the Pacers is a blessing, but being able to help others back home is an even bigger joy.
This was the third annual winter coat giveaway hosted by Sykes' charitable foundation.
He said he is especially grateful to Marshall High and he hopes to inspire more professional athletes to go back to their hometowns and help their neighbors.