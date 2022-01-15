CHICAGO (CBS) — Activists are calling the upcoming release of Jacon Van Dyke from prison a slap in the face.
In October 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the 2014 death of Laquan McDonald. Three months later, he was sentenced to almost seven years in prison.READ MORE: Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Duffle Bag Outside Fire Station In Chicago
“If Jason Van Dyke is released, it will set us back for naught,” said community activist William Calloway.
Saturday demonstrators at the 95th Street L Station called on CTA union members to stop service is Van Dyke is released.READ MORE: Cook County Mass Vaccination Sites Reopening Next Week
The former CPD officer is scheduled to get out of prison on Feb. 3 after serving just over three years.
In 2019, Van Dyke was moved to a state prison in Maryland. It was not immediately clear where he was being held as of Friday.MORE NEWS: Violent Crime On CTA Buses, Trains Is At A Six-Year High And Is A Growing Problem
Activists want the U.S. Attorney to file federal charges against Van Dyke to keep him in prison.