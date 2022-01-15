Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Duffle Bag Outside Fire Station In ChicagoA newborn baby was found dead early Saturday morning on the Near North Side, according to police.

Cook County Mass Vaccination Sites Reopening Next WeekCook County is reopening mass vaccination sites next week to help deal with the surge in cases from the Omicron variant.

Protesters Call On CTA Union Members To Stop Service If Former CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke Is Released From PrisonThe former CPD officer is scheduled to get out of prison on Feb. 3 after serving just over three years.

Violent Crime On CTA Buses, Trains Is At A Six-Year High And Is A Growing ProblemA search continued Friday night for two men who stabbed three CTA riders on the Red Line subway downtown. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the attack highlights a growing problem with crime on the Chicago Transit Authority.