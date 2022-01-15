CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was shot while driving in Joliet Saturday, which led to two crashes, according to police.
Joliet police said a 19-year-old woman was driving an SUV near Ring Road and Tonti Drive around 3:20 p.m. when someone in a sedan started shooting at her.READ MORE: Private Insurance Now Covers At-Home COVID-19 Testing
The woman lost control of the SUV and struck another vehicle. That vehicle then struck a third vehicle, also unrelated to the incident.READ MORE: Woman Struck and Killed While Entering Vehicle In West Garfield Park
The teen was taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with non- life threatening injuries, police said.MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers Offers $1,000 Reward For Information In Hit And Run In Austin
Police are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or reach out online if they wish to remain anonymous.