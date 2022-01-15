Bulls Get Clobbered In Lopsided Loss To Warriors; Zach LaVine Leaves With Knee Injury Near StartAndrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Cockburn, Frazier Lead No. 25 Illinois Over MichiganKofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois beat Michigan on Friday night.

Bears' Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn, Jakeem Grant Get All-Pro HonorsThe Bears’ Roquan Smith couldn’t get a Pro Bowl nod, but he finished fifth in the league in tackles this season and got his second team All-Pro honors.

Kurashev, Blackhawks Sink NHL-Worst Canadiens In OTPhilipp Kurashev scored 2:24 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night.

DePaul Upends No. 20 Seton HallJalen Terry scored 28 points, David Jones added 24 and DePaul stunned No. 20 Seton Hall with a victory on Thursday.

Johnson Scores 28 To Lift UIC Past MilwaukeeKevin Johnson had a season-high 28 points as UIC narrowly beat Milwaukee on Thursday night.