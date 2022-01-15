Downers Grove, Ill. (CBS) – A man is dead following a house fire in Downers Grove Friday night.
Around 9:24 p.m., the Downers Grove Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located at 6610 Dunham Road. Upon arrival, heavy smoked and fire were seen coming from the home.
A 45-year-old victim was located inside near the front door and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died. No other people were inside during the fire.
The house was determined uninhabitable due to the extent of the fire.
The Downers Grove Fire Department was assisted by Westmont, Darien Woodridge, and Lisle Woodridge Fire Departments along with Downers Grove Police Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation with assistance from the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force and The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.