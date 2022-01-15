GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Friday.

Keariana Johnson, 17, is missing from the 3400 block of North Pacific Avenue in the Belmont Terrace neighborhood.

She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with red streaks.

Anyone with information on where Keariana might be is asked to contact the Area Five SVU at (312)746-6554.

