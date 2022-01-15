CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing teen who has not been seen since Friday.
Keariana Johnson, 17, is missing from the 3400 block of North Pacific Avenue in the Belmont Terrace neighborhood.
READ MORE: Teen Found Shot In Parking Lot In Park Manor
She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with red streaks.
Anyone with information on where Keariana might be is asked to contact the Area Five SVU at (312)746-6554.