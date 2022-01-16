CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people were killed and 12 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle at a gas pump on the 3100 block of West Chicago when two Black men exited a white Chevy sedan and fired shots.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital by the CFD with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

Two men were shot while inside a car Saturday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood.

Police said around 7:46 a.m., two men, 38 and 30, were inside a vehicle on the 9200 block of South Normal when four unknown offenders approached and began to fire gunshots in their direction.

The 38-year-old male victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to the head in serious condition. The 30-year-old male victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and one gunshot wound to his left hand and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man, 36, was also shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 9:19 p.m., the victim was found outside 3600 block of West Augusta with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was unable to communicate details of the incident due to being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 39-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bronzeville early Saturday morning.

Around 10:50 p.m., the victim was driving his vehicle 200 block of West 47th Street when two male blacks exited a silver sedan while he was stopped and forced him out of his vehicle. The offenders then fired shots during a struggle and the victim was able to drive away, police said.

The victim drove himself to Mercy Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and left hand.

A woman, 37, was found shot in the West Lawn neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:50 a.m., the woman was found on the 3700 block of West 71st Street and transported to Christ in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The victim would not give any further details on the incident.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday: