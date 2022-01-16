CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot Sunday morning just after midnight in Fuller Park on the city’s South Side, according to police.
Around 12:44 a.m., the 20-year-old victim was walking outside on the 200 block of West 43rd Street when he was shot by an unidentified offender traveling in a white SUV. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.