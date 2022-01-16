Waukegan, Ill. (CBS) – One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a four-vehicle crash in Waukegan Sunday afternoon.

Police said around noon, officers from the Waukegan Police Department Patrol Division were dispatched to the intersection of Wadsworth Road and North Lewis Avenue for a serious vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers located a crash involving four vehicles. The Major Crash Unit was activated to investigate based on the severity of the crash.

During the investigation, MCU officers say a 2007 white Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on North Lewis Avenue and attempted to cross the intersection at Wadsworth Road on a red light.

The Tahoe struck a 2014 black Chevy Malibu that was traveling westbound on Wadsworth Road. The driver of the Malibu, identified as a man in his 50s from Waukegan with a valid driver’s license, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the Malibu. The Lake County Illinois Corner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for later this week.

The driver of the Tahoe is identified as a woman in her 40s from Zion who had a revoked Illinois driver’s license and is wanted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a failure to appear warrant for aggravated battery. She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

MCU officers are still trying to determine if any safety belts were used, in either vehicle and if impairment was a factor in this crash. The investigation will be reviewed by the Lake County Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office for proper charging.

Two other vehicles were involved in this crash, but only suffered light contact and were able to drive away from the scene. No one in those vehicles was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.