CHICAGO (CBS) — Civil rights groups teamed up Monday morning for a car caravan calling on the U.S. Senate to pass voting rights legislation immediately.
"No matter what you do to stop us. you will not stop the vote. The vote is alive. the dream is alive and the push is on," said Bishop Tavis Grant of Rainbow P.U.S.H.
"As long as we have breath in our bodies, we will stand, we will march, we will fight together to make sure that our rights are guaranteed," added SEIU member Erica Bland-Durosinmi.
The groups gathered at 51st and King Drive with flags on cars and signs that read "Voting Rights – The Heart of Our Democracy." The groups include Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition, SEIU, Black Lives Matter and Indivisible Chicago. They hope to pressure lawmakers to honor Doctor King's legacy by quickly passing the voting rights legislation.