CHICAGO (CBS)– A break-in was reported at a liquor store in East Ukrainian Village early Monday morning.
Police said three people entered the business, in the 1000 block of West Division Street using a brick to break the glass. Once inside, the offenders took money from cash registers.
An employee watched the incident unfold on a security camera.
The store owner's son told CBS 2 that this business has been here for 38 years and this is their first break-in.