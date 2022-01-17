CHICAGO (CBS) — As demand for new phone numbers continues to rise, parts of the south and western suburbs are getting a new area code.
The Illinois Commerce Commission said, starting Friday, people in the 780 area code might be assigned a number with the new 464 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line.
The new 464 area code will overlay the existing 708 area code, which serves most of western and southern Cook County and eastern and southern Will County, including cities and communities such as Alsip, Beecher, Bellwood, Berwyn, Blue Island, Bridgeview, Broadview, Burbank, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Chicago Ridge, Country Club Hills, Crest Hill, Crete, Dolton, Elmwood Park, Evergreen Park, Flossmoor, Forest Park, Glenwood, Harvey, Harwood Heights, Hazel Crest, Hickory Hills, Homewood, Justice, La Grange, Lansing, Lyons, Markham, Matteson, Maywood, Melrose Park, Midlothian, Mokena, Norridge, Northlake, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Palos Hills, Palos Park, Park Forest, Richton Park, River Forest, River Grove, Riverdale, South Holland, Steger, Tinley Park, Westchester, Western Springs and Worth.
Customers who are given a number with the 464 area code will have to dial 1 and the area code and phone number for all local calls, including calls within the 464 area code, just as people who have a 708 area code phone number already do.
No existing phone numbers in the 708 area code will change, and the cost of making a call within the same area will not change, regardless of whether it’s to a 708 or 464 prefix.