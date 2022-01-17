CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago radio sportscaster Les Grobstein died at the age of 69.

Grobstein was an overnight host on WSCR 670-AM since 2009.

The Chicago native, who graduated from Von Steuben High School and Columbia College, started his career as a commentator for Northwestern basketball in 1970. To fans, he was affectionately known at “the Grobber.”

Grobstein was found dead Sunday afternoon at his home in Elk Grove Village.

Grobstein worked as an announcer for various sports teams, a reporter for Sportsphone Chicago, as the sports director at WLS 890-AM and as a reporter for WMVP-1000 before settling into his longtime home with 670 The Score, according to the Score’s website.

He’s survived by his longtime partner, Kathy, and son, Scott.

The Chicago Bears released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and 670 The Score radio host Les Grobstein. Les was a true media icon of the last 50+ years, whose knowledge of Chicago sports history was unparalleled. Les was proud of having attended more than 100 Bears-Packers games in his time, his first coming in 1963 and he could recall it like it was yesterday. He was always a pleasure to chat with on game days, and anyone who had a conversation with Les walked away knowing more. On behalf of the entire Bears organization, we extend our thoughts and prayers to his family, especially his beloved Kathy and son Scott, friends and countless faithful listeners.”