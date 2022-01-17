Patients Left With A Lot Of Questions After Center For Covid Control Testing Sites Temporarily Shut Down, State Investigates ComplaintsDozens of COVID-19 testing sites in the Chicago area are closed this week, as state investigators look into complaints about the conditions inside and confusion over results.

Chicago Rapper Vic Mensa Arrested After Customs And Border Protection Agents Say They Found Drugs In Bag At Dulles International AirportChicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. over the weekend after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said they found illegal drugs in his luggage.

No Communication With Firefighters Before Baby Was Found Dead Outside Fire Station; Could Baby Boxes Be A Last-Resort Option In Cases Like This?Chicago Police on Monday were still looking for the person who abandoned a baby in a duffel bag outside a Near North Side fire station over the weekend.

A Look At The Role Of Chicago, Local Pastor Richard Redmond, And Then-Future Mayor Harold Washington, In Making Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day A National HolidayMonday marks the 36th annual national celebration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and many may not know there are Chicagoans who helped make the holiday happen.