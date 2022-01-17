CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Chicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C. over the weekend after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents said they found illegal drugs in his luggage.
The rapper and Hyde Park neighborhood native, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, was allegedly carrying LSD and psylocybin, a statement said.
The 28-year-old arrived at the airport around 7 a.m. on a flight from Ghana, the statement said. When officials searched his luggage, they allegedly found 41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.
“Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted,” Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C said in the statement.