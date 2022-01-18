CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl were shot and wounded in West Pullman Tuesday afternoon.
At 4:17 p.m., the boy and girl were on the sidewalk in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them both.
The teenage boy was shot in the right arm, and the girl suffered a graze wound to the back. Both were taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
Area Two detectives were investigating late Tuesday.