CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s an important tool in the fight against COVID-19: vaccines. And there’s a familiar place to get them.

CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reports from Forest Park outside the mass vaccination clinic that will be open indefinitely. This, after the Cook County Department of Health closed it and several others last summer.

The parking lot here has been full all day, proof that there are still many people out there in need of shots.

“It was definitely déjà vu all over again. Hard to believe we were doing this last year at exactly the same time.”

Iliana Mora said this time around it was a much easier process getting the mass vaccination site up and running.

“Because we had the roadmap, we knew exactly how to set up the operation,” Mora said. “We had the signage. We had all of the work flows. Much easier.”

She’s been pleasantly surprised with just how many people have showed up already on day one.

“We’ve had a nice steady flow of both walk-ins and appointments today and we’ve been able to take care of them fairly quickly,” Mora said.

Many are utilizing the site for their booster shot, but others are finally getting around to getting their first shot. Murtrecca Winfrey showed up to get her second shot, more than six months after she got her first in Aurora.

“I saw this was available, so I came so I can get my shot and in the next five months I’ll get my booster,” Winfrey said.

The Forest Park resident said like for many others, it wasn’t easy to make an appointment somewhere else.

“I had problems in getting my shot at other places,” Winfrey added.

In addition to the Forest Park site, a mass vaccination site will reopen in Matteson on Thursday, and in Des Plaines on Saturday. Vaccinations will be available for anyone five or older.

“I have a feeling the vaccination effort isn’t over, I think it seems to be one that we’re going to have to continue and we’ll see how it goes,” Mora said.

The site in Forest Park will be open until 6:00 p.m. and will re-open Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are encouraged.