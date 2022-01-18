HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Federal help is now coming to UChicago Medicine and their Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, to assist with the COVID surge and staffing.

A 26-person national disaster team of nurses, doctors, and paramedics will be on hand for two weeks.

The hospital currently has 71 patients with COVID.

“I’m grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID-19,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release announcing the federal assistance. “This latest 26-person team will provide vital support to medical workers at UChicago Medicine Ingalls, allowing them to continue providing lifesaving care for all patients. My administration will continue to do everything we can to support our health care institutions as they pursue creative and safe solutions to build capacity for patient care throughout this unprecedented crisis.”

“Our health care workers continue to work tirelessly as we see the highest number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any time during the pandemic,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the news release. “As we do everything we can to help reduce the burden on hospitals, please help lighten the load of hospital workers by getting vaccinated, boosted, and wearing a mask.”

Statewide, 6,695 people were hospitalized with COVID as of Tuesday. That is down from 7,353 on Jan. 10.

But in the city of Chicago, hospitalizations are up 18 percent from the previous week – averaging 204 a day.

At least three people were shot late Tuesday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 62nd Street and Langley Avenue late in the afternoon.

A view from Chopper 2 showed several police officers on the scene.

At least two of the victims of the shooting are men, and a third is a woman.

Further details were not immediately available.