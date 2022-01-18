CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Chicago’s West Englewood neighborhood injuring two teens.
It happened in the 6000 block of South Paulina just after 12:00 p.m. The Chicago Fire Department said the two were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and are in good condition.
According to Chicago police, a black vehicle approached a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female and someone fired shots from the car. The male was hit in the chin and the female was hit in the thigh. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Area One detectives are investigating.
