CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot late Tuesday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
The shooting happened 4:56 p.m. at 62nd Street and Langley Avenue.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the face and a 38-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
A 38-year-old woman was also shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
No one was in custody late Tuesday, and police said the victims were being uncooperative with the investigation.