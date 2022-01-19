CHICAGO (CBS) — Heartbroken friends and family braved the cold Wednesday to say goodbye to a mom of three.
Police late Wednesday were looking for the driver who hit and killed Angel Thomas, 35.
On Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., Thomas was hit and killed while getting into her car at Jackson Boulevard and Kildare Avenue in West Garfield Park.
The driver took off, and Jackson died at Mount Sinai Hospital.
Her family said she was gentle, and always helped people.