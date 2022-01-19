GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Angel Thomas, hit-and-run, Jackson Boulevard, Kildare Avenue, West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Heartbroken friends and family braved the cold Wednesday to say goodbye to a mom of three.

Police late Wednesday were looking for the driver who hit and killed Angel Thomas, 35.

READ MORE: With 6 Children And Teens Shot And 1 Killed In Chicago Within Hours This Week, Youth Mentor Says Action Is Needed Now

On Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., Thomas was hit and killed while getting into her car at Jackson Boulevard and Kildare Avenue in West Garfield Park.

READ MORE: 2 Illinois Brothers, Cousin Charged With Taking Part In Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol Insurrection

The driver took off, and Jackson died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

MORE NEWS: Body Camera Video Shows Shootout With University Of Chicago Police Officer That Left Man Critically Wounded In Hyde Park

Her family said she was gentle, and always helped people.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff