By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Erosion, Infrastructure Investment And Jobs Act, Lakeshore, Senator Dick Durbin

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday was a chilly day on the lakefront and federal funds will help against some of its deterioration.

The shoreline will get $1.5 million for repairs, from the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Local lawmakers said storm damage and record-high rising lake levels are battering the shoreline.

The money will repair existing damage and protect against future erosion.

 

