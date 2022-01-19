CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday was a chilly day on the lakefront and federal funds will help against some of its deterioration.
The shoreline will get $1.5 million for repairs, from the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Local lawmakers said storm damage and record-high rising lake levels are battering the shoreline.
The money will repair existing damage and protect against future erosion.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make an undeniable difference in Illinois’ roads, highways, & bridges. We are set to receive $1.4B in federal funding for bridges over the next five years—a much needed boost to our state’s transportation infrastructure. https://t.co/sATKU861sK
