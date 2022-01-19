CHICAGO (CBS) — The Omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic has peaked in Chicago, after surging to record levels in early January, the city’s top doctor announced Wednesday afternoon.

“I am very, very pleased to say that we have formally passed the Omicron peak here in the city of Chicago,” Chicago Department of Public Health Dr. Allison Arwady said Wednesday at City Hall. “However, we are a long way from being out of the woods, and it’s really important over these next few weeks and months that we continue to work hard on getting folks vaccinated, getting folks tested, continuing to wear masks, because there’s a long way to come down.”

Arwady said COVID-19 cases are dropping in Chicago, with the city now averaging 2,903 new cases per day, a 46% drop in the past week. New cases peaked at 8,553 infections on Jan 4, the most ever recorded in Chicago during the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also have started to level off, with the city averaging 196 hospitalizations per day, down 2% over the past week.

“Our hospitals are still stretched, make no doubt about that,” Arwady said.

The city’s test positivity rate stands at 12.6%, down from 17.2% one week ago. During the Omicron surge, that rate peaked at 19.6% on Jan. 1, Arwady said.

“So, we’re confident seeing that big decrease both in cases, and then in positivity, that this is not just an artifact of testing. This is, in fact, a true peak,” she said.

Arwady said, while the risk from COVID-19 remains high in Chicago, she’s encouraged that numbers are improving.

“The threat is in no way over, but the news is good in terms of the direction that it’s turning,” she said.

Virtually all new COVID-19 cases in Chicago are from the virulent Omicron variant, which now accounts for 99.3% of new infections. Arwady said Omicron quickly became the dominant strain of the pandemic after it was first detected in Chicago in early December, accounting for 95% of all new infections within five weeks.

Arwady said, while Omicron has fueled an unprecedented number of infections across the country, because most cases are mild, hospitalizations and deaths did not spike nearly as much, with hospitalization levels similar to earlier surges of the pandemic, and death rates lower than previous waves.

Deaths likely will continue to rise in Chicago over the next couple weeks, as deaths typically lag behind infections and hospitalizations.

Arwady also again urged people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get their shots, noting unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to die if they are infected than people who have been vaccinated.