Pat Brickhouse, Wife Of Legendary Cubs Broadcaster Jack Brickhouse, Dies At 91Pat's big personality made her a popular figure around Chicago for decades and she was always by the side of Jack, before he passed away in 1998.

Chicago Fire Head Coach Talks Being Back In The Midwest, Preparing Team Ahead Of Regular SeasonEzra Hendrickson has had quite the week as he starts his first season as an MLS head coach. He celebrated his 50th birthday Sunday by popping the question and getting engaged.

Chicago Bulls: The Good, The Bad And The UglyI'm Marshall Harris and this is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Northwestern Falls To Wisconsin For Fifth Loss In Six GamesJohnny Davis scored 27 points to help No. 8 Wisconsin beat Northwestern on Tuesday night.

No. 22 Loyola Routs Evansville For 10th Straight WinLucas Williamson made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and No. 22 Loyola Chicago won its 10th straight game, routing Evansville on Tuesday night.

Bulls Struggle With Lots Of Starters, Rotation Players Out; Heavy Lifting Falls On DeRozan, VucevicThe Bulls started the second half of the season Monday by dropping their fourth straight game – but they were missing multiple starters and rotation players.