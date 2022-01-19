CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters battled a fire in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Crews responded to the house fire, located at 4628 Warwick Avenue.
Chicago Fire Department officials reported crews encountered heavy flames inside the 2 1/2-story home.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
This is a developing story.