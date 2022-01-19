Chicago Bulls: The Good, The Bad And The UglyI'm Marshall Harris and this is the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Northwestern Falls To Wisconsin For Fifth Loss In Six GamesJohnny Davis scored 27 points to help No. 8 Wisconsin beat Northwestern on Tuesday night.

No. 22 Loyola Routs Evansville For 10th Straight WinLucas Williamson made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and No. 22 Loyola Chicago won its 10th straight game, routing Evansville on Tuesday night.

Bulls Struggle With Lots Of Starters, Rotation Players Out; Heavy Lifting Falls On DeRozan, VucevicThe Bulls started the second half of the season Monday by dropping their fourth straight game – but they were missing multiple starters and rotation players.

Northwestern Tackle Joe Spivak Hopes To Be On The Field Or In The Ring For His Post-College Career"Any single shot, any one day camp, any rookie camp, any fall camp would be a blessing in the NFL. That is the most prestigious of prestigious, and like I said it's a huge step to get there but I'm going to go at it with everything I have."

Short-Handed Bulls Fall To Memphis Grizzlies For Fourth Straight LossDesmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the short-handed Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon.