By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Fire, portage park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Firefighters battled a fire in the Portage Park neighborhood.

Crews responded to the house fire, located at 4628 Warwick Avenue.

Chicago Fire Department officials reported crews encountered heavy flames inside the 2 1/2-story home.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story.

