CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in less than a month, and excitement is building.
A preview of the show’s First Look For Charity night was held at Goose Island today.READ MORE: Driver Crashes At Touhy Avenue After Shots Are Fired At Car On Edens Expressway; Lanes Shut Down For Hours
This year is the 30th anniversary of First Look, which has raised more than $56 million for local charities.
This year, 17 charities have been selected.READ MORE: University Of Chicago Police Officer Who Shot Man In Hyde Park Shootout Also Shot Student In 2018
“The charities run a gamut from the Jesse White Tumblers to New Star, and also the Susan G. Komen for Breast Cancer Awareness. So these charities are definitely in need of any contributions that they cn raise, because they’re doing more in these times than typical times,”Jason Roberts Chairman First Look For Charity
Tickets for First Look are still available on the Auto Show website.MORE NEWS: Outdoor Winter Beer Fest Coming to Lincoln Square
First Look for Charity
- First Look for Charity is a black-tie gala fundraiser held the evening before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, Feb. 11 from 7-11 p.m. at McCormick Place.
- 2022 marks the 30thanniversary of First Look for Charity, which has raised a total of $56 million for outstanding local charities.
- This year, it’s anticipated at least $2 million will be raised for 17 local charities.
- Tickets are $275 and can be purchased at org
- Attendees also have the chance to win two brand-new vehicles:
- Buick Enclave Avenir
- GMC Yukon Denali
- Vaccine Cards are mandatory for First Look (not for the Auto show)