GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:First Alert Weather, Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s an icy day is Chicago.

Waves are freezing up on Lake Michigan Thursday. CBS 2 captured the icy lake along Museum Campus.

READ MORE: Aldermen To Vote On $14 Million Settlement In Wrongful Conviction Case In 1989 Murder Of Retired CPD Sergeant's Wife

Temperatures dropped to the teens and it’s best to keep your distance from the lakefront.

@cbschicago

Frozen waves in Chicago 🥶 #cbschicago #chicago #waves #weather

♬ Worry and regret.(1141462) – table_1

READ MORE: Art Institute's 'A Sunday On La Grande Jatte' To Be Displayed Reframed On Tuesday

In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County.

Residents told us how the snow and slick roads made commuting difficult this morning.

MORE NEWS: New Shield Testing Site Now Available At DePaul University's Loop Campus

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff