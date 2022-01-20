CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s an icy day is Chicago.
Waves are freezing up on Lake Michigan Thursday. CBS 2 captured the icy lake along Museum Campus.
Temperatures dropped to the teens and it’s best to keep your distance from the lakefront.
In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County.
In Northwest Indiana, it was a snowy morning. Lake effect snow is covering Porter County.

Residents told us how the snow and slick roads made commuting difficult this morning.